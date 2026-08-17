ATTSA honours meritorious tea garden students at Mikirsang

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: The Mikirsang Primary Unit of the Assam Tea Tribes Students’ Association (ATTSA), as part of the celebrations marking the country’s 80th Independence Day, organised a special felicitation programme at the Mikirsang branch of Bihara Tea Estate under Bokakhat Sub-Division.

Students from the tea garden who successfully cleared this year’s High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) and Higher Secondary final examinations with distinction were felicitated at the programme.

Held at the Mikirsang Natya Mandir, the programme also discussed the issue of wild elephants roaming in the tea garden and the recent damage caused by elephants at Mikirsang Primary School.

During the programme, leading nature organisation Aaranyak provided four technologically advanced rechargeable searchlights for the safety of residents in four neighbourhoods of Mikirsang. Uttam Saikia, Dr Pranjal Das and Forest Officer Aihom Shyam briefed the gathering on wild elephant behaviour, appropriate human responses towards elephants and precautions that members of the public should take to minimise human-elephant conflict.

Following an advisory speech by Amrit Sagar, President of the Bokakhat branch of ATTSA, in which he congratulated the felicitated students, 15 students were presented with phulam gamochas and certificates of appreciation by ATTSA.

The programme was presided over by Abhishek Tanti, President of the Mikirsang Primary Unit of ATTSA, who also hoisted the national flag.

Numaligarh Forest Range Officer Aihom Shyam; Uttam Saikia, Secretary of Bokakhat Press Club; Dr Pranjal Das, Central Assam Coordinator of Aaranyak; Amrit Sagar, President of the Bokakhat branch of ATTSA; Krishan Tanti, Executive Member of the Golaghat District ATTSA; Vicky Tanti, President of the Numaligarh Sub-Branch; Krishna Tanti, Secretary of the Mikirsang Primary Unit; Mohammed Noushad Alam, Manager of Bihara Tea Estate; Assistant Managers Hemanta Singh Shekhawat and Mohammed Nohel Ahmed; Pritam Tanti, President of the School Management Committee; along with local residents and students, were present at the programme.

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