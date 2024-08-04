Auniati Xatra's Hengul-Haital Cane Fan Workshop Concludes with Plans for Industrialization and GI Tag Application

LAKHIMPUR: The month-long workshop on making of Hengul-Haital cane fan of the Auniati Xatra, which is a symbol of the Assamese community heritage, concluded with success and resolve to industrialize the same and to continue the processes for obtaining its GI tag. The workshop was organized by “Majulir Xahitya” and sponsored by Oil India Limited, Duliajan under its CSR project “Oil Sanskriti” at Auniati High School, Majuli.

The concluding ceremony of the workshop was presided over by Majulir Xahitya president Kamal Dutta while secretary Gobin Kumar Khaond explained the objective of the event. Attending the event Majulir Xahitya aviser Dilip Kumar Phukam expressed satisfaction over the successful accomplishment of the workshop. He added that the workshop was a part of the attempts to make the cane fan, the symbol of the heritage of Majuli and Sri Sri Auniati Xattra, popularized worldwide. In the meeting, the trainers and trainees of the workshop accorded warm felicitation to Kamal Dutta, the chief organizer of the workshop, wherein training was conducted to thirty trainees by Dev Prasad Bhuyan, Narayan Bora, Niran Kataki, Prabin Bora, Pushpadhar Sharma, Khagen Shaikia, Khagen Hazarika, Jeeten Shaikia and Dwijen Borah.

Speaking on the occasion, as guest of honour, Herombo Prasad Hazarika of Auniati Xatra said that the initiative taken by Majulir Xahitya under the sponsorship of Oil India Limited, Duliajan to enhance the cane fan making industry by organizing the workshop would be scripted in the history of the xatra with golden letters. The meeting was also attended by Nabin Bora Bayon and Lalit Bora Majinder on behalf of the xatra. Social worker Jugal Bhuyan praised the initiative and urged all to continue the cane fan making culture. On behalf of the trainees, Moon Saikia and Pawanjyoti Bora, Bipul Barua, Madhurya Sarma and several others shared their experiences and feedback of the workshop. In the same meeting everal important resolutions were adopted. The meeting urged the Government of Assam to grant Silpi Pension (Artiste Pension) to the cane fan making artistes.

