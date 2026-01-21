Autobiographical Book ‘Hepah’ Unveiled at Palasbari Programme

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: Autobiographical book 'Hepah,' authored by writer Hitesh Kalita, was unveiled at a programme held at Rampur in Palasbari LAC on Monday.

Releasing the book, Editor of Niyomiya Barta newspaper Naresh Kalita remarked that articles submitted for publication in newspapers should be rich in facts and present fresh perspectives. He further observed that the various situations and environments one encounters in life played a crucial role in shaping a writer. He stated that society requires leaders not only in politics but also in agriculture, industry, and culture.

The meeting, anchored by Pritirekha Bhuyan, was also addressed by retired professor Dr Praneshwar Nath and social worker Biswanath Goyary, among others.

Several distinguished guests including senior BJP leader Dinesh Choudhury, senior journalists Anil Kalita, Bimal Sharma, retired Principal Dr Shailendra Narayan Thakuria, Panchayat President Hiran Das, Councillor Anima Das, and Prafulla Kalita were felicitated with traditional phulam gamochas during the event.

At the end of the programme, author Hitesh Kalita, a software engineer who had returned home after working for a long period in the United States, shared brief reflections on his journey of overcoming childhood struggles and challenges to move towards success.

