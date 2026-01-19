Six new books released at Burhadia Book Fair in Chamata, Nalbari

NALBARI: “Rejection should never be treated as defeat; it can become the force that sharpens creativity,” said popular author and young novelist Neelim Akash Kashyap while addressing writers, publishers and readers at the Burhadia Book Fair at Chamata in Nalbari on Saturday night. Despite the bone-chilling Magh cold, the fair remained lively till midnight, drawing hundreds of visitors and emerging as a vibrant platform for literary exchange and cultural engagement. The writers-publishers-readers interaction, held on Saturday night at the Gaurikanta Talukdar stage of the Burhadia Bookfair, continuing in the Chamata Pathakpara Namghar premises, saw enthusiastic participation from book lovers.

The session was inaugurated by senior journalist and ‘Asom Times’ editor-in-chief M. Mahibur Rahman. Addressing the gathering, popular young author Neelim Akash Kashyap dismissed the notion that established publishers avoid new writers, stating that rejection of a manuscript does not mean rejection of the writer. He urged young authors to view rejection as a guide for refining creativity and emphasised sustained practice and professionalism as essential to meaningful literary work. Munin Borkotoky Award-winning short story writer and Chamata native Papari Barman highlighted the importance of stories rooted in local life and folk traditions. The session was moderated by poet and educationist Dr. Binay Kumar Mazumdar, with several noted literary figures participating in the discussion.

The programme also witnessed the release of six books, including the ‘Padma Puranor Asomiya Saransh: Sati Beula’ by 80-year-old author Nirupama Devi, ‘Kavyanubhav’ by journalist Pradeep Kumar Barman, ‘Ausir Sesh Pohor’ by Nibedita Dimple, and three other titles by Sonotora Devi. Organising committee president Ganesh Barman said, public response to the fair has been encouraging, with strong attendance and promising book sales despite the harsh winter, stated a press release.

