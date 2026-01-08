Automatic ticket vending machines installed at Simaluguri railway junction

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: As part of the ongoing modernization initiatives of the Northeast Frontier Railway, two state-of-the-art Automatic Ticket Vending Machines (ATVMs) have recently been installed at Simaluguri railway junction to enhance passenger convenience.

With these machines, passengers can now purchase railway tickets on their own—one ATVM allows ticket booking through UPI-based digital payments, while the other enables ticket purchase using ATM/debit cards. This facility is expected to significantly reduce congestion and long queues at ticket counters, a common issue at busy railway stations and junctions. The installation of these ATVMs at Simaluguri junction will help passengers save time by enabling quick and hassle-free ticket purchases without standing in lengthy lines. It is noteworthy that similar ATVMs have also been installed at major junctions under the Northeast Frontier Railway, including Tinsukia, Lumding, and Mariani. These initiatives are expected to greatly benefit railway passengers by providing faster, more efficient, and technology-driven ticketing services.

