Fall from foot-over-bridge leads to electrocution at Furkating railway junction

A CORRESPONDENT

GOLAGHAT: A serious accident occurred at the Furkating railway junction on Thursday where a man fell onto a train carriage and was severely injured by electric current.

According to the incident report, the man’s son, Payal Nagbanshi, said that his mother had given birth to a child, so his father, Ramesh Nagbanshi (46 years), had come from Gandhakoi gaon in Sarupathar to Golaghat’s Swahid Kushal Konwar Civil Hospital.

At night, while walking on the foot-over‑bridge at Furkating railway junction, he slipped and fell on the northbound 1566 BG Express train carriage and came in contact with an electrified wire, causing severe burns over his entire body. Railway security immediately took him to the Swahid Kushal Konwar Civil Hospital in Golaghat. In the evening, he was transferred to Jorhat for better treatment.

Also Read: Bongaigaon: Rare golden Langur critically injured after electrocution in Jogighopa