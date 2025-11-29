Over 250 Congress leaders resign in West Karbi Anglong in protest against new DCC chief

A CORRESPONDENT

KHERONI: In a stunning blow to the Congress party in Assam’s hill districts, more than 250 party leaders and grassroots workers from all nine MAC constituencies under West Karbi Anglong tendered their resignations on Thursday at the West Karbi Anglong District Congress Committee (WKA-DCC) office in Dongkamukam, West Karbi Anglong.

The coordinated resignations were in direct protest against the appointment of Augustine Enghee, described as a ‘junior leader,’ as the new President of the WKA-DCC, a decision the workers branded as ‘completely non-transparent’ and a deliberate sidelining of senior, long-serving members of Congress party.

Leading the mass exit, WKA-DCC General Secretary Chatro Teron told reporters that dedicated workers who had devoted decades to the party were being repeatedly overlooked.

“When seniority and equal treatment are repeatedly ignored, what is the point of staying? Our efforts have gone unrecognized,” Teron said, adding that the selection process amounted to ‘disrespect’ toward experienced leaders.

Teron described Thursday’s action as only the ‘first phase’ of a larger resignation wave, stating that many more members are waiting for the ongoing paddy harvesting season to conclude before formally quitting. He revealed that frustration within the district unit had been building for months.

Each of the over 250 resigning members submitted individual resignation letters in the presence of several senior leaders who also expressed solidarity with the protesters.

The group has not yet decided to join any other political party. Leaders said that they would hold collective consultations once all pending resignations were completed and then align with a platform that ‘values and respects their contributions.’

Another major grievance cited by the resigning members is the party high command’s refusal to unconditionally rehabilitate former expelled MLA Dr Mansing Rongpi, whose inclusion they have long demanded.

Political observers say that the development signals a serious escalation of internal dissent within the Congress in Karbi Anglong and could significantly weaken the party’s organizational strength ahead of future electoral battles in the autonomous council and upcoming assembly segments.

Also Read: Guwahati: Congress stages protest alleging land encroachment by BJP leaders