Awareness camps on COVID-19 win applause in Silchar

SILCHAR: In view of the ever surging COVID 19 across the Valley of Barak, the need for awareness camp by organisations, both civil and defence, is being felt more than ever. It is only by arousing consciousness about the symptoms of the dreaded disease among the people, urban and rural, that the spread of virus can be kept at a bay to be safe. It was with this objective that Assam Rifles organised awareness camps at different locations of Cachar and Dima Hasao district during last one week.

A total of 25 core personnel managing around 800 tea workers of Binnakandi tea estate of Cachar were educated on the guidelines or protocol to be strictly adhered to by all concerns and persons to stand united to fight the health hazards caused by the COVID-19 virus which is carried and transmitted by air. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's repeated emphasis on taking vaccination and following norms as are being carried by print and electronic media are the most effective way to nip the virus in the bud.

An awareness lecture by the medical staff laid stress on following state guidelines for precautions, testing, treatment and vaccination. This was followed by distribution of free masks, sanitizers and basic medication for all present. The management, employees and tea workers expressed their gratitude to Assam Rifles for organising such an informative and enlivening programme. The concerns in the tea estates are comparatively less, considering the wide open spaces and greenery there.

Similar awareness camps were also organised at a collective gathering of people from the villages of Bara Arkab, Moullen and Jenamghat of Dima Hasao district where necessary medicines were provided to sick and old age persons. The initiative taken by Kadamtala Battalion of 37 Assam Rifles under the aegis of Hqrs 21 Sector and Inspector General Assam Rifles (East) goes a long way to motivate people of remotely located villages to abide by the basic guidelines.

