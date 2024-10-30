‘Awareness, first line of defence against cyber crime’: AIGP, Pranab Jyoti Goswami

Our Correspondent

Tezpur: “Awareness and common sense are the most effective defences against cybercrime. Simple practices like creating strong, unique passwords, being cautious about clicking on suspicious links etc. can significantly reduce the risk of cyberattacks,” said Pranab Jyoti Goswami, Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIGP) and Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Assam police. Goswami also held the position of Superintendent of Police, Criminal Investigation Department, Assam.

Goswami was delivering a special lecture on Cyber Security Awareness organized by the Department of Mass Communication & Journalism (MCJ), Tezpur University on Tuesday.

Goswami’s insightful presentation delved into the evolution of the internet, tracing its origins to ARPANET (Technical foundation of the Internet). He discussed the subsequent development of IT laws and regulations, particularly the Information Technology Act, designed to address the growing challenges of cybercrime.

The AIGP also explained the significance of data sharing protocols and the critical role of ethical hacking in identifying vulnerabilities in digital systems. Goswami also touched upon the alarming issue of cybercrime in the financial sector, including stock market investment frauds. He emphasized the need for vigilance and awareness among individuals and organizations to safeguard their digital assets.

