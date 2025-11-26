Awareness meet in Goalpara focuses on boosting farmer productivity and livelihoods

A CORRESPONDENT

GOALPARA: With a view to spread awareness on the government schemes and technologies among the farmers of the district and to improve productivity and livelihood, the Goalpara district administration and the Agriculture Department assisted by the Kishan Morcha organized an awareness meeting at the Natasurya Phani Sarma Bhawan of Goalpara town on Tuesday. The meeting was addressed by District Commissioner Prodip Timung, Co-district Commissioner of Dudhnoi Arun Kumar Brahma, agriculture officer Dipak Pathak, state Vice-President of Krishak Morcha Ratul Bharali, Secretary Ranjit Bhattacharjee, Chairman of Goalpara Zilla Parishad’s Social Justice Department Abdur Rahim Zibran, Development Authority Chairman Dipak Kumar Nath, social worker Dipanka Nath, and many other dignitaries.The farmers exchanged views with the officers and dignitaries about the problems they face at ground level. A discussion was also held regarding the technologies to be applied in cultivation and on how to refrain from excessive use of harmful pesticides.

