Wild Elephant tramples man to death in broad daylight attack in Goalpara

A CORRESPONDENT

GOALPARA: In yet another incident of man-elephant conflict in Goalpara district, a man at Bakaitary Gunialguri village under the Matia police station died in a broad daylight attack on Monday.

According to the information, Upendra Koch, a resident of Sidhabari Refugee Camp near Bakaitary, was watching a herd of elephants resting at a rubber garden at Gunialguri. At that moment, an elephant suddenly chased down Koch and trampled him. The matter has spread a pall of gloom in the area.

