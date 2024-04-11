Awareness meet on financial literacy held in Lakhimpur

LAKHIMPUR: A financial literacy awareness meet was organized in Lakhimpur Commerce College on Tuesday by Centre for Financial Literacy, Lakhimpur Block operated by Punjab National Bank and funded by National Bank for Rural Development (NABARD) under its Financial Inclusion Fund in collaboration with Crisil Foundation and Internal Quality Assessment Cell (IQAC) of Lakhimpur Commerce College.

The awareness meeting was chaired by Dr. Lohit Hazarika, Principal of the college where the objective of the meeting was explained by Runjun Baruah, coordinator of the programme and the librarian of the college. Madhab Saikia, Lead District Manager, Punjab National Bank, Amlan Ranjan Tamuli, District Development Manager, NABARD-Lakhimpur and Migam Doley, Assistant Area Manager, Upper Assam, attended the meet as guests of honour.

Madhumita Konwar, Centre Manager, Centre for Financial Literacy, Lakhimpur and an alumni of the college delivered a speech on digital fraud while Uddipana Saikia, Field Coordinator, Boginadi Development Block spoke about Savings and Investment and Juktashree Saikia, Field Coordinator, Telahi Development Block addressed the students on digital banking. The meeting was also attended by Vice Principal of the college Sazzad Hussain, IQAC Coordinator Dr. Dadul Rajkonwar and teachers and students of the college.

