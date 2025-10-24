Assam: Twin protests in Udalguri demanding justice for Zubeen Garg

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: The demand for justice in the mysterious death of Assam’s beloved singer Zubeen Garg gained new momentum in Udalguri on Wednesday, as two major student organizations, the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) and the Assam Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP), organized separate but emotionally charged protest programmes in the town.

In response to AASU’s statewide call, the Udalguri district AASU held a ‘Nyay Samadal’ (Justice March) from the Shaheed Bhavan premises, which traversed through the main thoroughfares of the town before concluding at the Bishnu Rabha Kristi Sangha campus.

Slogans such as ‘Justice for Zubeen Garg,’ ‘No politics in Zubeen’s name,’ and ‘Go back BJP government’ reverberated across the streets, as around a thousand people, including students, locals, and civic leaders, joined the rally.

Prominent AASU leaders including Chintumoni Chakraborty, Dip Jyoti Nath, District President Bitupan Das, and General Secretary Madhurya Sharma addressed the gathering, calling upon the government to deliver justice to the ‘voice of the people’ and uphold the dignity of Assam’s cultural identity. Senior citizen Bidyapati Jahaz and several others also spoke, urging unity across communities in the quest for truth. Meanwhile, members of the AJYCP Udalguri District Committee staged a dramatic protest at noon in the town center by publicly hanging effigies of Siddharth Sharma and Shyamkanu Mahanta, whom they accused of involvement in the singer’s death. The demonstration, led by District President Nilay Chaliha, General Secretary Pankaj Saharia, and Central Executive Member Kantha Kumar Das, drew attention from large crowds and local onlookers.

