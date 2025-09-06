Awareness programme on coconut cultivation concludes in Morigaon

A CORRESPONDENT

MORIGAON: The Agricultural Technology Management Authority (CSS_ATMA) under Morigaon District Agriculture Department (CSS_ATMA) successfully concluded a two-day awareness programme which commenced from Thursday. The event was conducted by District Agriculture Officer Tapan Kumar Brahma.

About 30 farmers interacted with scientists on coconut cultivation, packaging, and practice in the programme. The event was attended by Dr Sukanya Gogoi, Scientist, Morigaon Agricultural Science Centre. As part of the event, Hiramani Das, Deputy Project Director, CSS_ATMA, implemented various facilities implemented under the scheme such as spider farms, poultry farming, and scientific beekeeping.

The scientists also talked in detail to the farmers on various issues like the goals and objectives, and how the farmers have benefited through the ATMA scheme. In addition, the District Farmers Advisory Committee meeting held was under the initiative of District Nodal Officer Musahid Faruki in the presence of farmers.

