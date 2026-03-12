Awareness programme on human–animal coexistence organised at Chattargaon

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: An awareness cum interaction programme on human-animal coexistence was organized on Tuesday at the Community Hall, Chattargaon, at Rani in Kamrup district. The programme was conducted by the Centre for Wildlife and Environmental Studies (CWES) of Girijananda Chowdhury University, in collaboration with the National Service Scheme Unit I of the university and Aranyak, Guwahati.

The programme witnessed the active participation of more than 60 villagers from Chattargaon, along with around 20 participants, comprising members from CWES, NSS volunteers, and students from the departments of Sociology, Zoology, and Botany of the university.

The interaction created a platform for villagers, students, and experts to discuss the practical challenges of living in areas where human settlements and wildlife habitats overlap. During the programme, participants discussed the issues and challenges faced by villagers in their day-to-day coexistence with wildlife, particularly elephants, which frequently move through the region. The discussion focused on understanding local experiences and identifying practical approaches that can help reduce conflicts.

The programme concluded with several significant suggestions for villagers on maintaining coexistence with elephants while minimizing harm to both humans and wildlife. Discussions also highlighted ways to strengthen local livelihoods, including exploring opportunities in animal husbandry and suitable agricultural practices, as well as cultivating vegetation that is less likely to attract elephants.

Also Read: Golaghat Observes International Animal Rights Day; Organises Awareness Rally