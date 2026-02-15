Awareness programme on psychological well-being of students held at Biswanath College

BISWANATH CHARIALI: An awareness programme on psychological well-being was organized by the IQAC of Biswanath College in collaboration with Assam Down Town University on February 13, 2026, at the college campus. Nearly 300 students attended the programme.

The session, titled “Mind over Mess – Stress Management for Students,” featured three resource persons: Namira Ahmed, Psychological Counselor; Riyakshee Buragohain, Psychological Counselor; and Bhaskar Jyoti Borah, Senior Administrative Officer of Assam Down Town University, Guwahati. Dr. Chinta Mani Sharma, Principal of the college, welcomed the resource persons and praised their efforts in addressing such significant issues affecting students.

A live discussion and interactive session followed, covering topics such as academic stress, anxiety, time management, challenges faced by students, and strategies for stress management. Students actively participated in the discussions.

Faculty members present included Dr. Arun Chaliha, Academic Officer of Science Departments; Dr. Bhaben Kalita, Head of the Department of Education; Ms. Deepjyoti Nath, Assistant Professor of Political Science; Dr. Bhagyashree Gagoi and Dr. Heema Rani Borah, Assistant Professors of the Department of Assamese, along with many other faculty members from various departments.

The programme was initiated by Dr. Naresh Thakur, Coordinator, IQAC, Biswanath College, and concluded on a positive note with closing remarks by Dr. Nabanita Sarmah, Assistant Professor, Department of Education, Biswanath College, a press release stated.

Also Read: Certificates awarded for short-term course at Biswanath College of Agriculture