Certificates awarded for short-term course at Biswanath College of Agriculture

A CORRESPONDENT

BISWANATH CHARIALI: Participants of the short-term course on ‘Waste Recycling and Vermicompost Production Technology,’ offered by the Directorate of Open and Distance Learning (ODL), Assam Agricultural University (AAU), received certificates on Friday at Biswanath College of Agriculture.

After online theoretical sessions, ten participants completed hands-on training at the college from January 27 to 30. The ceremony was attended by Dr Ranendra Nath Barman, Associate Dean, BNCA, Dr Pallab Kumar Sarma, Chief Scientist, AICRPDA, Dr Bikram Barkatki, Course Director, and Dr Birinchi kumar Bora, Professor and ODL in-charge of BNCA. Course instructors Dr Palakshi Borah, Dr Nandita Baruah, and Dr Tantuja Nandy were also present.

Associate Dean Dr Barman highlighted the marketing and economic aspects of vermicompost production in his address. The course is accessible to anyone educated up to Class VIII.

Also Read: Over 10 Massive Trees Perishes Near Medical College Construction Site in Biswanath