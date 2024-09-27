Awareness Programme on Small Savings and Welfare Schemes Held at Partapgour Branch Post Office

JAMUGURIHAT: An awareness programme under the umbrella scheme of DAK Choupal Programme convened by the Sootea sub-post office under Biswanath postal subdivision was held at Partapgour branch post office premises here on Thursday. Pankaj Deuri, Inspector of Biswanath postal subdivision addressed the gathering and presented a detailed explanation of various small savings schemes and welfare schemes including Sukanya Sambridhi Yojana, Mahila Samridhi Suraksha Certificate, Postal Life Insurance, Savings and Recurring deposits, IPPB etc. undertaken by the department of posts. The awareness programme was attended by officials from the department of posts, Nibedita Bhuyan, headmistress of Mukhargarh LPS, Jonash Gudiya, Shiva Munda besides the postmasters of various branch post offices.

