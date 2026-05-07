Awareness programme on water conservation held at Barbaruah Girls’ High School

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: In a bid to promote environmental awareness and sustainable living among young learners, a special awareness programme on water conservation was recently organized at Barbaruah Girls' High School in Dibrugarh.

Held under the theme 'Save Water, Secure the Future: How Students Can Make a Difference,' the programme aimed to inspire students to adopt responsible practices for protecting water resources and contribute actively towards environmental sustainability. The initiative was conducted by the Green Education Foundation Assam (GEFA), a volunteer-driven organization dedicated to fostering environmental consciousness among students and youth.

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