Green Education Foundation Assam (GEFA) holds awareness talk on water conservation

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: A talk was organized at Barbaruah Girls' High School by the Green Education Foundation Assam (GEFA) on Thursday.

GEFA is a voluntary organization started under the leadership of Dr. Amar Upadhyaya, Associate Professor in the Department of Education at Dibrugarh University and recipient of the Governor of Assam Excellence Award 2025.

The main aim of GEFA is to train school-going children to develop environmental habits. The programme was on "Save Water, Secure Future: How Students Can Make a Difference." The talk was delivered by David Anand Aind, Assistant Professor in the Department of Applied Geology at Dibrugarh University and an expert in water conservation.

The programme was attended by 100 students, the head teacher, other teachers of the school, and members of GEFA. The vote of thanks was offered by Kunal Agarwal, secretary of GEFA. During the programme, Dr. Amar Upadhyaya, president of GEFA, motivated the students for a better future.

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