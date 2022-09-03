A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT, Sept 2: An awareness programme on wildlife protection convened by Upatyaka, an environment friendly NGO was held at Ahmadiya Madrasha of Bhojmari Koriyani on Thursday with Soidur Rahman, managing director of Upatyaka in the chair. Sanjib Bezbarua, member of the NGO briefed the objectives of the programme.

Kanak Boishya, DFO, wildlife division addressed the gathering and appealed to the general people to put their hands together for wildlife protection. He also added that the southern bank of the mighty river Brahmaputra has become a hotspot for rhino poaching at present besides wildlife hunting.

Due to the ignorance of general people, poachers use the soil of South Sootea for rhino poaching. He further requested the public to inform the forest department immediately if any doubtful movement of suspected persons was noticed. He explained that without the support of local people and people living in the adjoining areas of KNP, wildlife protection becomes meaningless. The awareness programme was also addressed by Shyamal Jyoti Saikia, the officer in charge of Sootea police station. The programme was attended by Jatin Das, forest investigating officer, Goutam Mahanta, circle officer of VDP, Chandra Bora, range officer, representatives of NEMSU, Assam Sankhyalghu Sangram Parishad (ASSP), secretaries of various Village Defence Party.

