Digitalized Weather Forecasting Unit Installed

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TINSUKIA, Sept 2:A highly digitalized weather forecasting unit christened as 'Tinsukia College Weather Station' has been installed and formally inaugurated at the premises of Tinsukia College by the principal of the College Dr Surjya Chutia on Thursday in sync with 66th foundation day. The unit sponsored by Tinsukia College and managed by Tinsukia College Astronomy Club will monitor record and forecast the weather.

Dr Satyajyoti Gogoi, secretary of the club, informed that this unit would assist in sending warning on adverse weather conditions besides recording the weather on a daily basis which can be accessed later through sophisticated digitalized system. A centre for Rainfall Variability of South East Asia has been functioning in joint collaboration of Kyoto University Japan, Department of Geography of Tinsukia College and Tinsukia College. A telescope is also been procured by the college to create interest and scientific temperament among school students. The Astronomy Club had already projected telescopes in 2 schools of Tinsukia town.

