Awareness programme to empower co-operative societies in Bodoland Territorial Region

KOKRAJHAR: With an aim to empower co-operative societies in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), an informative training and awareness programme was organized at Gurufella community hall in Kokrajhar district recently. The programme focused on the creation of Joint Liability Groups (JLGs), Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs) and Pearl Cultivation.

The awareness programme is part of the 100-day action plan initiated by the CEM of BTC Pramod Boro under the “Vibrant BTR Mission”. The initiative aims to provide training and financial linkage support from NABARD and APEX bank to interested groups.

Participating in the awareness meeting, executive member of BTC for co-operation, Ukhil Mushahary, reiterated that the Government of BTR is committed to support the registered co-operative societies willing to engage in business ventures. He also announced that this comprehensive awareness campaign would be extended across the entire BTR districts, incorporating mechanisms for capacity building, project preparation and financial linkage.

Around 100 members, representing 80 cooperative societies, attended the meeting. Among others, the awareness programme was addressed by the CHD of Co-operation department, Jayanta Kherkatary, DDM of NABARD, Kuntal Purkayastha and branch manager of Gossaigaon APEX Bank, Robin Nath.

