Tezpur Medical College gets new Axam Xahitya Xabha Branch

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: A new branch of the Axam Xahitya Xabha (AXX) was formally constituted at Tezpur Medical College and Hospital. The event, held in the college auditorium on September 1, witnessed an overwhelming participation of nearly 150 doctors, faculty members, and staff of the institution.

The programme was presided over by noted writer Dr Karuna Hazarika, Principal of Tezpur Medical College. Ramen Bharali, employee of the college and literary activist, anchored the proceedings. The gathering was graced by prominent literary figures, including Basudeb Sarmah, former president of the Sonitpur District Xahitya Xabha and the district’s Central Representative, as well as Prabin Kotoki, vice-president of the Sonitpur District Xahitya Xabha.

In his keynote address, Dulal Nath, Organizational Secretary of the Mangaldai Regional Office of the Xabha, remarked that literary pursuit was one of the noblest human endeavours.

Dr. Karuna Hazarika shared his personal association with the Xabha, recalling how as a child he had attended the 1968 session of the AXX held in Tezpur.

The new branch, named the Tezpur Medical College Branch Xahitya Xabha, elected its first office-bearers, with Dr Karuna Hazarika as President, Dr Nitu Kumar Gogoi as Vice-President, and Manoj Kumar Nath as Secretary, among others. The meeting concluded with a call to strengthen literary activities within the institution.

