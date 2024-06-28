Awareness Workshop at Jagiroad College Urges Vigilance Against Drug Abuse

Morigaon: Under the aegis of Drug Free India Mission on the occasion of “International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking”, District Social Welfare Office, Mayang Child Development Project Office (CDPO) in collaboration with Jagiroad College on Thursday organized an awareness meeting-cum-workshop with the students of Jagiroad College at the meeting hall of Jagiroad college here. The meeting was moderated by the Child Development Project Officer, (CDPO) Mayang ICDS Project Nilutpala Bora. While attending the programme District Commissioner Devashish Sharma said, “Drugs are a social disease and it is increasingly engulfing our society.” He urged the students to be vigilant guardians in preventing the circulation of drugs. The event was attended by Mayang Revenue Circle Officer Priyanka Gogoi and several prominent persons who delivered valuable speeches that how various addictions have brought terrible situations to their lives and disturbed the society. The meeting was attended by Dr. Bhanita Bodo, Senior Medical Officer of Jargaon Block Primary Health Center and Nimisha Bora, Psychiatrist. They explained the diseases caused by drug use and how it affects the society and how to get rid of it.

The meeting was attended by the Principal, faculty and students of the college. The meeting was attended by District Social Welfare Officer Monika Barthakur who addressed the students and urged them to stay away from all forms of addiction. The meeting also featured a casual speech and drawing competition among the students and prizes were awarded to the first, second and third place winners.

Also Read: Karimganj Law College Principal Kabir Ahmed Terminated for Financial Malpractices

Also Watch: