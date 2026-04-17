Axam Xahitya Xabha (AXX) honours nearly 5,000 senior citizens on ‘Nijor Din’

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: The Axam Xahitya Xabha (AXX) marked the ‘Nijor Din’ on the first day of Bohag with a widespread outreach programme, honouring nearly 5,000 senior citizens across the state and in several parts of India and abroad. The annual initiative, observed since 2005, aims to reinforce the organization’s cultural and social engagement.

Speaking at a felicitation programme held in Guwahati, former Sabha President and noted writer-journalist Kanaksen Deka said that the observance had helped strengthen the organization’s foundation with a distinct identity. “Nijor Din helps cleanse negativity in society and fosters a more humane and harmonious social order,” he said. Another former President, Dr Dhrubajyoti Bora, emphasized the need to keep the organization strong at all costs. “We must ensure the Xabha remains robust by applying all our collective strength,” he said.

Sabha Principal Secretary Debojit Bora, in a press note, said that through its 33 district units and over a thousand branches, the organization was working towards the promotion of Assamese language, literature, and culture. As part of the celebrations, individuals who have made significant contributions to society and are aged 65 and above were honoured at their residences with traditional offerings such as betel nut and leaf, gamosa, books, and citations.

The programme extended beyond Assam to cities such as Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Bhubaneswar, Itanagar, and Pasighat, as well as international locations including London, Russia, and North America, where senior citizens were similarly honoured.

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