Guwahati: Veteran sports journalist and cultural exponent Sukumar Medhi passes away at 62

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Veteran sports journalist and noted sports organiser Sukumar Medhi of South Kamrup passed away on Monday following a brief illness at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital. He was 62 and is survived by his son.

Medhi was also a respected exponent of folk art. In recognition of his invaluable contributions to art and culture, he was conferred the prestigious 'Guru' title by the Ministry of Cultural Affairs, Government of India.

Apart from his accomplishments in journalism, Medhi was a prominent sports organiser and served as the secretary of the Abhiruchi Sports Day organising committee. He was also actively associated with several sports organisations across the state.

Medhi contributed to various publications, including Abhiruchi magazine and Dainik Asom, along with several other news outlets in the South Kamrup region.

The Assam Sports Journalists' Association (ASJA) expressed deep grief over his demise and prayed for the eternal peace of his soul. Medhi was a senior member of the association.

Several other organisations, including the Guwahati Sports Association, Guwahati Tennis Association, and the Pulin Das Memorial Committee, expressed their condolences on his death.

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