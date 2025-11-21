Axam Xahitya Xabha (AXX) hosts cultural evening on Ambikagiri Rai Chaudhury’s works

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: The Axam Xahitya Xabha (AXX), in collaboration with the Howly Raax Mahotsav Committee and the Xabha’s Howly branch, organized a special cultural programme titled ‘Manuh Ho Manuh Ho’ at the main stage of the 98th Howly Raax Festival. The event showcased the prose, poetry, and songs of Axom Kesari Ambikagiri Rai Chaudhury.

The programme began with floral tributes to Ambikagiri Rai Chaudhury, Bihagi Kobi Raghunath Chaudhary, Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika, and beloved artiste Zubeen Garg. The tribute was led by Xabha Vice-President Padum Rajkhowa in the presence of Dr Sanjib Kumar Sharma, Secretary of the Xabha’s Guwahati office, along with other dignitaries.

Welcoming the attendees, Hemen Das, President of the 98th Howly Raax Mahotsav Celebration Committee, said that the festival which was set to celebrate its centenary in two years had always stood as a platform of unity beyond caste, creed, and language. He added that the festival had grown from a small celebration to a significant cultural event that upheld national responsibility.

After inaugurating the session, Xabha Vice-President Padum Rajkhowa highlighted Ambikagiri Rai Choudhury’s humanistic philosophy, urging people to embody the values of true humanity. Principal Secretary of the Xabha, Debojit Bora, reaffirmed the organization’s commitment to its national responsibilities, noting that the ideals championed by Ambikagiri, along with the contributions of Raghunath Chaudhary, Bhupen Hazarika, and Zubeen Garg, must continue to inspire the younger generation. Eminent writer Dr Paramananda Majumdar, Editor of Xurabhi, elaborated on Ambikagiri’s vision for social harmony in Assam.

Assam Cabinet Ministers Jayanta Mallabaruah (Public Health Engineering) and Chandra Mohan Patowary (Urban Development), along with MLA Charan Boro, graced the occasion and were felicitated by the Raax Mahotsav Committee. They extended greetings to the devotees and visitors of the festival.

Also Read: Guwahati: Axam Xahitya Xabha to observe Bihagi Kobi’s Memorial Day