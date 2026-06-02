Axam Xahitya Xabha (AXX) North Jamuguri Branch Holds Spring Season Panel Discussion

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: The seasonal panel discussion of the North Jamuguri branch of Axam Xahitya Xabha (AXX) for the spring season was held at North Jamuguri on Monday with Kamal Rajbanshi, a retired teacher, in the chair. In the discussion, Abanti Bhagawati, President of Lekhika Samaroh Samiti, delivered a lecture on ‘Reflection of Women’s Life in the Bihu songs,’ while Saranan Deva Nath, Vice-President of Sonitpur Zilla Xahitya Xabha, delivered a lecture on ‘Reflection of Folk Life in the Bihu songs.’

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