Assam News

Axam Xahitya Xabha (AXX) North Jamuguri Branch Holds Spring Season Panel Discussion

The seasonal panel discussion of the North Jamuguri branch of Axam Xahitya Xabha (AXX) for the spring season was held at North Jamuguri on Monday with Kamal Rajbanshi, a retired teacher, in the chair.
Axam Xahitya Xabha
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JAMUGURIHAT: The seasonal panel discussion of the North Jamuguri branch of Axam Xahitya Xabha (AXX) for the spring season was held at North Jamuguri on Monday with Kamal Rajbanshi, a retired teacher, in the chair. In the discussion, Abanti Bhagawati, President of Lekhika Samaroh Samiti, delivered a lecture on ‘Reflection of Women’s Life in the Bihu songs,’ while Saranan Deva Nath, Vice-President of Sonitpur Zilla Xahitya Xabha, delivered a lecture on ‘Reflection of Folk Life in the Bihu songs.’

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Axam Xahitya Xabha
Spring Season Panel
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