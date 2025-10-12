Bokakhat: Public memorial ceremony for Zubeen Garg held at Mohuramukh Chariali

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: The public memorial and tribute ceremony for the “People’s Artist” and “Heart of Assam,” Zubeen Garg, continues to be organized across the state by various organizations, groups, and fans. In this connection, a day-long public memorial and tribute event was held today at Mohuramukh Chariali in the Bokakhat sub-division, with the cooperation of local organizations, institutions, and people from all walks of life.

The ceremony began with Maheswar Saikia, former president of the Golaghat District Sahitya Sabha, offering floral tributes in front of Zubeen Garg’s portrait.

Following that, 52 saplings of Nahor trees, the artist’s favorite, were planted at the Mohuramukh playground as a symbolic gesture of remembrance and respect for the beloved singer. Afterward, devotees from several nearby villages performed Naam-Prasanga, followed by Gayan-Bayan, Diha Naam, and Negera Naam performances, creating a deeply spiritual atmosphere.

In the evening, lamps were lit across Mohuramukh Chariali in memory of Zubeen Garg, illuminating the entire area. Thousands of Zubeen’s admirers then sang his famous song “Mayabini” together, turning the moment into an emotionally charged and heartfelt tribute to the legendary artist.

