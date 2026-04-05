Axam Xahitya Xabha organized poetry event marks birth centenary of Ajit Barua

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JAMUGURIHAT: Eminent poet Harekrishna Deka on Friday described Ajit Barua as a pioneer of modern Assamese poetry, noting that although the poet was initially overlooked in literary circles, his works gradually received due recognition over time.

Inaugurating the first session of the poetry event organized by the Axam Xahitya Xabha in collaboration with the Ajit Barua Anuragi Samaj to commemorate the birth centenary of the noted poet, novelist, and critic Ajit Barua, held at the Singhapurush Radhagobinda Barua auditorium of the Bhagawati Prasad Barua Bhawan at the Sabha’s Guwahati office, Harekrishna Deka highlighted the enduring relevance of Barua’s literary contributions. The second session was inaugurated by former Xabha President Dr Dhrubajyoti Bora and was conducted by Nilim Kumar.

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