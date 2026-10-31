Axam Xahitya Xabha presents first Paresh Malla Baruah Poetry Award

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TEZPUR: Poet Baidyabright Burhagohain was presented with the first Paresh Malla Baruah Kavya Sahitya Award by the Axam Xahitya Xabha (AXX) at a function held on Thursday at the Neha Agarwala Sabha Kaksha of Bhagawati Prasad Baruah Bhawan in Guwahati.

The award, open to poets below 40 years of age, has been instituted by the family of the late Paresh Malla Baruah, a former editor of the Xabha's journal and a Soviet Land Nehru Award winner, in his memory.

Presiding over the function, Xabha President Basanta Kumar Goswami said that poets were like butterflies and that aspiring poets had to toil hard to win recognition. "The Xabha has accorded a fitting honour to poetry this year. Its objective has been fulfilled with the Baruah family instituting this award," he said.

Accepting the award, Burhagohain said that he sought liberation from the self through poetry and drew his lessons from nature and society.

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