Axom Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chhatra Parishad observes May Day in Nalbari District

Nalbari: On the occasion of May Day, the Jatiya Shramik Parishad, Nalbari District Committee celebrated Labour Day and held its biennial delegates’ meeting at Marwari Dharamshala in Nalbari town on Wednesday. The meeting was chaired by Nalbari District Committee President of Axom Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chhatra Parishad Nirod Das and moderated by General Secretary Jogesh Kalita. The meeting was attended by more than 200 workers’ representatives and many youth and student leaders and workers at district and regional levels. The 31-member committee was formed with Dharanidhar Rajbanshi as president and Naren Kakati as general secretary for the coming term.

