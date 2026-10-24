AXX to honour Malini Goswami with ‘Sadasya Mahiyan’ title

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: The AXX has decided to confer its 'Sadasya Mahiyan' honour on Malini Goswami, researcher, litterateur, translator and former Vice-Chancellor of the Assam Women's University, for her original and singular contribution to Oriental studies. In a press release issued on Friday, Xabha principal secretary Debojit Bora said Dr Goswami had earned a distinct place in the world of language and literature through her scholarship, dedication and sincerity. A high-level committee constituted under the Sabha's constitutional provisions selected her for the honour.

The Xabha's Steering Committee approved the selection during a meeting at Bhagawati Prasad Barooah Bhawan in Guwahati on October 13, chaired by Xabha president Basanta Kumar Goswami. Prof Goswami will be honoured with the title at a function in Jorhat before the end of November.

Born in Jorhat on December 1, 1955, Dr Goswami completed her postgraduate studies at Gauhati University and obtained her doctorate in 1988. She has authored and edited several books and has taken part in several national and international seminars. In 2008, she won the Xahitya Akademi Translation Prize for her Assamese translation of 'Harshacharita', the Sanskrit biography by Banabhatta. She began her career as a lecturer in Sanskrit at Rangia College in 1981 and joined Gauhati University in 1985. She was a lecturer until 1993 and a reader from 1993 to 2001. Since 2001, she has been a professor of Sanskrit in the university's Department of Assamese. Dr Goswami was the first woman vice-chancellor of the Assam Women's University in Jorhat and served for four years as the visitor's nominee at Tripura University. Under the Gauhati University Publication Board, she edited the fourth edition of the 'Chandrakanta Abhidhan' and the 15th edition of the 'Hemkosh Abhidhan'. The Xabha said the title recognised her invaluable contributions to Assamese society.