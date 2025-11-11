AXX urges preservation of Assam’s diverse languages at Nepali Xahitya Xabha session

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: The two-day session of the Bokakhat Nepali Xahitya Xabha concluded at Bokakhat, where the Axam Xahitya Xabha (AXX) called upon everyone to uphold the responsibility of promoting and preserving all other languages of Assam. The seventh triennial session of the Bokakhat district committee of the Nepali Xahitya Xabha was held over two days, from November 8 at the premises of Shree Shree Laxminarayan Temple, Jyotinagar, Bokakhat, and concluded on November 9.

On the first day, the session began with a cleanliness drive conducted by members of the local women’s association, after which the main flag of the Nepali Xahitya Xabha was hoisted by District President Lilanath Upadhyaya, while seven other flags were hoisted by former presidents Padma Keshar Chetry, Bhupati Upadhyaya, Chandra Sharma, Keshab Chandra Upadhyaya, Tilak Sharma, and Mohan Bohora.

A tree plantation programme was carried out by social worker Mukti Kotowal, Principal of Difloopathar HS School Dilip Thapa, retired teacher Damba Kumar Bharati, and social workers Partha Chetry, Prahlad Godar, and Dadhiram Upadhyaya.

Later, a multilingual poetry meet was inaugurated by Rajumoni Bezbaruah, President of the Asam Kobi Sanmilani (Assam Poets’ Association).

A special session was also held presided over by Dr Chintamani Sharma and conducted by Chief Secretary Tilak Sharma. Among those present were Dr Basanta Kumar Goswami, President of Axam Xahitya Xabha, and Assam Cabinet Minister Atul Bora.

At this session, India’s Women’s Cricket World Cup winner Uma Chetry from Bokakhat was felicitated by the Assam Nepali Xahitya Xabha with a traditional Assamese Jaapi (hat), Sarai (tray), Nepali shawl, and Gamusa (Assamese scarf). A souvenir titled ‘Bokakhat Darpan,’ published in connection with the seventh triennial session, was released by her.

Subsequently, a new executive committee of the Bokakhat District Nepali Literary Society was formed with Krishna Sharma as president, Dimb Bharati as working president, and Durga Sapkata as secretary.

