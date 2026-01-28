AYUSH Health Checkup Camp organised for Golaghat district Jail Inmates

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: Arogya Care Foundation, Nagaon, organized a Medical and Health Checkup Camp on Tuesday at the Yoga & Wellness Center, District Jail, Golaghat, under the National AYUSH Mission, Assam.

As per a press note issued by Arogya Care Foundation, Nagaon here, the camp was attended by Dr Ramen Loying, DNO (AYUSH), Golaghat, Dr Kaberi Kurmi from District Jail, Golaghat, along with paramedical staff Prabul Dutta and Fakaruddin Ali Ahmed.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Ramen Loying highlighted the importance of AYUSH-based healthcare and yoga for the physical and mental well-being of inmates. The programme was also attended by Superintendent of the Jail Sudip Banerjee, Jailor Tridip Baruah, and Assistant Jailor Niharan Dutta, whose cooperation and support played a vital role in the successful conduct of the camp. Medical consultations and distribution of essential medicines were carried out during the programme, the press note added further.

