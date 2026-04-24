AZARA: Four held in Palasbari theft case; 37 LPG cylinders recovered

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: Acting on credible information, the Officer-in-Charge of Palasbari police station on Thursday conducted a search operation at multiple locations under its jurisdiction, leading to the recovery of a large quantity of stolen items.

During the drive, police recovered and seized six bell metal dishes, five bell metal bowls, two bell metal plates with stands (locally known as Kabor Bota), one bell metal pot, and as many as 37 LPG cylinders.

Two alleged thieves, Biki Das of Mirza, and Ridip Das of Rani Moirapur, were apprehended. Additionally, two suspected receivers of stolen property, Mahesh Das of Kochpara under Azara police station, and Sajahan Ali of Bishnupur under Sipajhar police station, were also taken into custody. Police further seized five mobile phones and one Santro car (registration number AS01FD2434) from their possession.

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