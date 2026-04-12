Customers unable to access their money at Palasbari Punjab National Bank (PNB)

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: Serious concerns have been raised by customers of Punjab National Bank (PNB) in Palasbari, as several account holders have been reportedly unable to carry out basic banking transactions for more than a month. Customers claim that they are facing complete disruption in accessing their own money through digital platforms such as GPay and even through ATM withdrawals.

According to many affected individuals, their bank accounts have been blocked without any clear explanation or timely resolution from the bank authorities. Despite repeated visits to the branch and attempts to contact officials, customers say that the issue remains unresolved, leaving them frustrated and financially strained.

One of the affected customers, Dhrubajyoti Kalita from Palasbari, expressed his frustration, stating, “It has been more than a month, and I still cannot access my money. GPay transactions are not working, and I am unable to withdraw cash from ATMs. I have visited the bank several times, but no proper solution has been provided. This is causing serious inconvenience in managing daily expenses.”

Customers are now urging the bank authorities to take immediate action and resolve the issue at the earliest. As of now, there has been no official statement from the Palasbari branch of Punjab National Bank regarding the matter.

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