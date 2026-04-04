AZARA: Palasbari Police Step Up Vigil After Model Code of Conduct Comes into Force

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: Following the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct for the ongoing Assam assembly elections, the Palasbari co-district police have stepped up security measures across the region. With the objective of ensuring free, fair, and peaceful conduct of the electoral process, the district police administration, under the direction of the Election Commission of India, has intensified surveillance and law enforcement activities.

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