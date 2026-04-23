AZARA: Wild elephant rampage damage homes and granaries in Rani villages

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: A wave of panic gripped several villages in the Khapegaon-Bikrampur area under the Palasbari constituency after wild elephants unleashed large-scale destruction during the night, damaging multiple houses and food storage structures.

According to local sources, a herd of wild elephants entered the villages under the Rani Range of the East Kamrup Forest Division, located along the Assam-Meghalaya border, and carried out extensive damage on Tuesday night. The animals reportedly broke into granaries, consumed stored paddy, and destroyed the boundary walls of several households, leaving many families distressed. The situation has been worsening in recent days, with frequent movement of wild elephants in the region both during the day and at night, creating fear and uncertainty among residents living in the forest fringe areas.

In a related incident on Sunday evening, a wild elephant strayed into Manikpur village under Rani range forest and entered a Namghar located beside a public playground. The elephant reportedly broke through the brick wall of a community granary attached to the Namghar and consumed an entire sack of paddy stored inside.

Witnesses said that the animal made repeated attempts to break other portions of the granary structure, causing significant damage to the property. The incident triggered panic in the village, prompting a large number of residents to gather at the site.

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