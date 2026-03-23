AZARA: Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) chief reviews election preparedness, border security

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: On Saturday, Director General of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) Sanjay Singhal reviewed the force’s preparedness for free, fair, and peaceful Assembly elections in Assam during a day-long visit to the state.

He was received at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport by Sudhir Verma, the Inspector General of Guwahati. Upon his arrival at the Sector Headquarters in Rangia, the DG was accorded a ceremonial Guard of Honour in keeping with military traditions.

Highlighting his commitment to environmental conservation, Singhal planted a sapling within the sector headquarters premises. He later chaired a meeting with SSB nodal officers deployed for the upcoming Assam elections, including ad hoc commandants, district coordination officers, and company commanders. During the meeting, he issued directives to ensure the conduct of free, fair, and peaceful elections across the state. The DG also interacted with personnel deployed on election duty and reviewed operational arrangements on the ground. As part of his visit, he inspected the Darranga–Samdrup Jongkhar trade transit route, where he held discussions with officials from Bhutan and the local administration. He assessed the functioning of the transit point and issued instructions for its smooth and systematic operation.

Further, Singhal visited the Integrated Check Post (ICP) and the SSB Border Out Post (BOP) at Darranga. Emphasizing the necessity of enhanced surveillance, he called for increased use of modern technological tools for effective monitoring. He also planted a sapling at the BOP and addressed SSB personnel during a Sainik Sammelan, encouraging them to maintain good health, strengthen operational capabilities, and uphold the pride of the force.

The Director General later proceeded to Udalguri, where he interacted with troops and officers engaged in election duties. He reviewed law-and-order arrangements and election preparedness in coordination with the Superintendents of Police in the concerned districts, reiterating the importance of impartial and peaceful elections.

Inspector General Sudhir Verma expressed gratitude to the DG for his visit and guidance, noting that the interaction would further strengthen operational efficiency and morale among the personnel.

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