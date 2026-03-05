Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) 24th Battalion celebrates Holi at Hahara campus

A CORRESPONDENT

RANGIA: The 24th Battalion of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) celebrated the festival of colours with great enthusiasm and pomp on Wednesday at its office premises in Hahara, Rangia. The event was attended by Rajiv Rana, DIG SSB, H. K. Gupta, Commandant SSB, 24th Battalion, along with other officers. During the celebration, SSB officials, officers, jawans, and their family members joyfully applied gulal to each other, spreading the message of communal harmony and brotherhood. Participants also enjoyed singing and dancing as part of the festivities. Commandant H. K. Gupta actively joined the jawans in the celebrations. In his address, Gupta extended warm wishes to all officers, officials, jawans, and their families for a happy and prosperous Holi. They noted that the SSB campus resembled a mini India, as staff from across the country participated in the programme. Emphasizing the spirit of the festival, they said Holi symbolizes unity and shared happiness. The celebrations also featured a community feast, adding to the festive spirit of the occasion.

