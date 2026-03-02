AZARA: Truck carrying cattle seized at Jalukbari; Traffickers escape

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: Police seized a truck loaded with illegally transported cattle at Jalukbari in Guwahati late Friday night, while the driver and alleged traffickers managed to flee.

Despite regular enforcement drives against illegal cattle transportation, smuggling activities continue in parts of the city. Acting on information, Jalukbari police recovered a 16-wheeler Tata truck (registration number AS-25 FC-8754) carrying cattle near the Radisson Blu area along National Highway-17 connecting Gorchuk and Jalukbari. According to sources, the truck was reportedly transporting cattle from Nagaon toward Meghalaya. The traffickers allegedly abandoned the vehicle near Jalukbari after getting involved in an altercation with an individual at Jorabat earlier in the night.

Upon receiving information, Jalukbari Police rushed to the spot and seized the truck along with 30 cattle.

However, no arrests have been made so far, as the driver and smugglers fled before police arrived. Police have registered a case in connection with the incident and launched an investigation to trace those involved.

