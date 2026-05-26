Nalbari: Rainwater-filled potholes leave Ghograpar–Tamulpur Road nearly impassable

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: The severely damaged Ghograpar–Tamulpur road in Nalbari district has turned into a major cause of hardship for students, commuters, and local residents, especially with the onset of the monsoon. Large potholes filled with rainwater have made the road almost impassable in several stretches, triggering widespread public resentment.

The road, considered one of the important connecting routes of the district, starts from Ghograpar Highway Chowk and passes through several densely populated areas. Local residents alleged that ahead of the recent Assembly elections, authorities temporarily filled some of the potholes with stones and sand, creating hopes for proper reconstruction. However, no substantial repair work has been carried out since then, raising questions over whether the pre-election work was merely a symbolic measure.

Residents claimed that continuous rainfall and heavy vehicular movement have once again reduced the road to its earlier dilapidated condition. Parts of the road constructed with block bricks near the highway junction have also become uneven due to the movement of heavy vehicles, causing serious inconvenience to commuters.

Several government and private schools are located along the road, and students, teachers, and guardians are reportedly facing immense difficulties while travelling daily. Local people alleged that there is no proper drainage system for rainwater, resulting in severe waterlogging during every spell of rain. They also blamed the frequent movement of heavy vehicles, including trucks coming from neighbouring Bhutan, for the rapid deterioration of the road.

According to residents, the road was repaired around two-and-a-half years ago by the Public Works Department, but poor-quality work by the contractor caused it to deteriorate quickly. Areas such as Tengabari, Ponorkhaunia, Barajol, Bhithamahal, Khatikuchi, and Sonkuriha have become particularly difficult to travel through due to recurring potholes and broken surfaces.

Local organisations, including the All Assam Students’ Union and the Yuva Chatra Parishad, have repeatedly demanded the immediate reconstruction of the road through the district administration. They alleged that despite memorandums and democratic protests staged earlier with support from students, teachers, and residents, no concrete steps have been taken by the authorities.

Expressing strong dissatisfaction, Kankan Kalita, acting general secretary of the Nalbari district unit of the All Assam Students’ Union, warned that a democratic mass agitation would be launched with support from the affected public if the road is not repaired at the earliest.

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