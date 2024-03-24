Career Counselling Cell of Panigaon OPD College organized an inspirational talk on competitive exams

LAKHIMPUR: The Career Counselling Cell of Panigaon OPD College organized an electrifying talk on “Preparation for Competitive Examinations” on Saturday. The event featured renowned speaker AAS Madhurya Das, whose dynamic presence and insightful words left the audience spellbound. Madhurya Das, in his engaging address, shared personal anecdotes and success mantras that resonated deeply with the students. Drawing inspiration from Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam, he reminded everyone that “Dream is not that you see in sleep, dream is something that doesn’t let you sleep.”

The session was not just about motivation, but was a practical guide to success in competitive exams. Madhurya Das provided strategic tips and techniques that are sure to empower the students of Panigaon OPD College in their exam preparation. The enthusiasm and energy in the room were palpable as students soaked in every word, eager to embark on their journey towards success. The career counselling cell’s initiative was lauded by all, as it provided a platform for students to dream big and strive for excellence.

