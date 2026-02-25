Bajali development block wins National Panchayat Award, new office building inaugurated

A CORRESPONDENT

BAJALI: In a moment of pride for the district, Bajali development block was conferred the prestigious National Panchayat Award under the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Panchayat Sashaktikaran Puraskar (DDUPSP) in 2022, marking a significant milestone in grassroots governance and rural development.

The national recognition was awarded in acknowledgment of the block’s outstanding performance in implementing government schemes, promoting transparency, and strengthening Panchayati Raj institutions. As part of the honour, Bajali development block received a cash award of Rs 25 lakh.

To ensure the proper and effective utilization of the National Panchayat Award (NPA) funds, the amount was converged with the Untied Component of the 15th Finance Commission Grant for 2023–24 of the Anchalik Panchayat. As the tenure of the Anchalik Panchayat Body had concluded, the Untied Component of the 15th Finance Commission Grant—traditionally utilized by the Anchalik Panchayat Body—was merged with the awarded amount. This convergence enabled the proper and effective utilization of both funds for completing the construction of the new office building of Bajali Development Block.

Chandan Bazbaruah, BDO of Bajali Development Block, said, “This prestigious award reflects the collective efforts of our Panchayat representatives, officials, and the people of Bajali. We have utilized the funds responsibly to strengthen our administrative infrastructure and remain committed to transparent and effective grassroots governance.”

Minister of Panchayat and Rural Development, Assam, Ranjeet Kumar Dass, inaugurated the new office building on February 20. On this occasion, he also appealed to the other blocks to initiate similar initiatives for the greater good of the people.

Also Read: Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass inaugurates new Bajali Development Block Office