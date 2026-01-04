Bajali district administration welcomes New Year by honouring senior citizens

A CORRESPONDENT

BAJALI: Marking the New Year with a humane and thoughtful gesture, the Bajali district administration extended warm greetings to 234 senior citizens aged above 90 years across the district.

As part of the initiative, officials visited the homes of elderly citizens to convey New Year wishes and present traditional Assamese gamosas along with greeting cards. The programme aimed to honour the lifelong contributions of senior citizens and recognize their role in shaping society.

District Commissioner Mridul Kumar Das personally visited the residences of 102-year-old Brajabala Devi and retired professor Munindra Narayan Goswami at Patacharkuchi on Thursday. He was accompanied by Nitul Sarma, Inspector of the Food, Public Distribution, and Consumer Affairs Department.

Additional Deputy Commissioners Upasana Dutta, Basabi Thakuria, and Sonashree Brahma, along with executive magistrates Pinky Debnath, Samujjal Gogoi, and Asfaq Laskar, and other officials including Manohari Bayan, also participated in visits across different parts of the district.

Speaking on the occasion, DC Mridul Kumar Das said, "The experiences, sacrifices, and wisdom of senior citizens are invaluable assets to society. Initiatives like these are a small gesture of gratitude and respect towards them."

