Bajali HS School becomes first govt institution in Assam with Air Quality Monitoring System

BAJALI: In a significant step toward promoting environmental awareness and climate education among students, an Air Quality Monitoring System (AQMS) has been installed at Bajali Higher Secondary School in Pathsala by the Bajali district administration in collaboration with the Forest Department of the North Kamrup Division, Rangia.

The initiative aims to help students observe and understand local air pollution levels while encouraging greater responsibility toward environmental protection.

According to sources, the monitoring device will measure various air quality parameters, including particulate matter and other pollutants, and provide real-time data on pollution levels in the area. Such systems typically monitor indicators such as PM2.5, PM10, carbon dioxide, and other gases that are important for assessing environmental health.

On the occasion, a book titled ‘Everyday Climate Action’ was also launched in the presence of the guests.

Speaking at the event, Anjan Sarma said that Bajali was chosen for installing the system with the objective of promoting environmental awareness and education among students. He noted that by observing the equipment directly, students would develop curiosity about environmental issues and become more responsible toward protecting nature.

Sarma further said that since the formation of Bajali district, District Commissioner Mridul Kumar Das has consistently demonstrated a strong commitment to addressing climate change. Various awareness programmes conducted in the district have inspired many people involved in environmental activities across the country.

Addressing the gathering, Mridul Kumar Das emphasized the need for greater discussion and awareness regarding climate change. He pointed out that although the issue might sometimes appear distant, its impacts were already visible in places like Byrnihat in Meghalaya, where severe air pollution has made breathing difficult for residents.

He expressed hope that the newly installed monitoring system would be properly utilized and would help people understand the quality of air throughout the year, thereby encouraging efforts to improve environmental conditions.

