Bajali Police launch street-smart road safety drive at Pathsala Point

A Correspondent

Bajali: A road safety awareness programme organised by the Bajali Police drew significant public attention at the busy Pathsala Point, where officers interacted with commuters and distributed road-safety leaflets. The aim of the initiative was to encourage citizens—particularly the youth—to adopt safe and responsible driving practices.

The campaign was supervised by ASP Trinayan Bhuyan, along with Mary Kalita (Assistant Commissioner), Bhobarnab Nath (DySP HQ) and Mrigakshi Das (DySP P). The officials appealed to the public to strictly follow traffic rules to reduce preventable road accidents in the region.

During the event, police personnel advised people to avoid driving on the wrong side, obey speed limits, and refrain from using mobile phones or wearing headphones while walking or riding. They also emphasised the use of proper indicators, avoiding high-beam lights unnecessarily, and maintaining discipline in No Parking and No Halting Zones.

Residents were warned against allowing minors to ride vehicles, while two-wheeler riders were urged to wear ISI-marked helmets. The police also discouraged risky activities such as stunts, rash driving, and blocking roads during morning or evening walks—issues that often contribute to accidents, as highlighted in earlier awareness drives.

This initiative is part of the Bajali Police’s continuous effort to foster a safer road-use culture. Previous campaigns mainly focused on leaflet distribution and direct interaction, but the department has been working to make their outreach more engaging and effective.

To add a unique and attention-grabbing touch to the programme, the event concluded with local artists performing popular Zubeen Garg songs, which successfully drew large crowds and helped amplify the road safety message among the public.

