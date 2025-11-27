Traffic woes in Tinsukia continue despite road safety meetings

A CORRESPONDENT

TINSUKIA: Though the Tinsukia district administration holds periodical road safety meetings with different stakeholders, the public in Tinsukia hardly feel safe on roads due to chaotic traffic. Following Tuesday's road accident in which four persons lost their lives, the administration coincidently held a review meeting but the corrective measures which the concerned departments would adopt were not reflected in DIPR's press release.

Innumerable E-rickshaws are plying on Tinsukia roads without adhering to safety protocols and police have miserably failed in management of traffic. While Tinsukia roads have long attained their carrying capacity, the transport department remains indifferent leading to heavy traffic chaos during morning and evening peak hours. Surprisingly the majority of these e-rickshaws have not even put bars on the right side of the vehicles.

